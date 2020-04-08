April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

PM Johnson’s condition ‘improving’, can sit up in bed

By Reuters News Service045
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak gave an update on the PM's condition on Wednesday afternoon

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care but his condition is improving and he can sit up in bed, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

“The latest from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving. I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and been engaging positively with the clinical team,” Sunak said.



Related posts

Bernie Sanders suspends Democratic presidential campaign

Reuters News Service

Wednesday, April 8: Coronavirus global update

Reuters News Service

WHO denies being ‘China-centric’ after Trump comment

Reuters News Service

Fire at building site of palace in Berlin

Reuters News Service

Head of EU’s top science body quits, disappointed by EU pandemic response

Reuters News Service

EU ministers fail to agree virus economic rescue in all-night talks

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign