April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Public donates electronic devices to the needy

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Public has donated electronic devices, including printers, mobiles phones, tablets and laptops, to people who are in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

People who qualify for this scheme include those who are self-isolating with no support network to fall back on, people who are quarantined after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, as well as those who are suspected to have been infected.

The donation was made through the #SupportCy framework, a Bank of Cyprus and non-profit Reaction initiative, as well as under Public’s own Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

Public’s donation aims to help people during this difficult time and may be extended for future donations, should the need arise.



