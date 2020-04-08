April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Remedica successful in chloroquine deal with Israel

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Remedica successful in chloroquine deal with Israel Remedica has successfully managed the import of 5 tons of chloroquine to Cyprus, facilitated by the government of Israel, which provided a military plane for the transportation of the substance from India.

The private initiative involves the Cypriot pharmaceutical company processing the chloroquine for subsequent transportation to Israel. In exchange, Israel will provide Cyprus with 50 ventilators.

Remedica Managing Director, Michael Neoptolemou, spoke of the secrecy necessary for the successful completion of the operation, before adding that the company is now fully focused on handling the coronavirus outbreak.

Remedica has already donated chloroquine to the Ministry of Health, as well as 10 ventilators and 500,000 surgical masks.

The company is in communication with the Cypriot health service Okypy for the provision of further assistance.



