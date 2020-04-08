April 8, 2020

SAP offers free software use during coronavirus outbreak

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Enterprise software giant SAP is offering free usage of some of its business solution to companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The offer is applicable for a finite amount of time.

More specifically, SAP is offering free use of Ariba Discovery, Remote Work Pulse, SAP Litmos and Ruum to help companies facilitate a remote working environment, business continuity, preparation planning in response to Covid-19, and help keep their supply chains intact.

Alex Mouradian, Sales Director of Greece, Cyprus and Malta, stated: “While safety and well-being are of course a top priority, the Covid-19 outbreak impacts everyone in all levels of their lives. Businesses everywhere have also been affected, from supply chains to daily employee engagement. Utilizing SAP’s purpose, to help the world run better and improve people’s lives, SAP has taken the decision to offer selective services that will add value to this situation at no cost, aiming to contribute to business continuity of Cypriot organizations”.



