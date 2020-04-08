URGENT: Opportunity for stranded British tourists to travel home on Thursday morning

The British High Commission issued an announcement Wednesday calling on British tourists still in Cyprus who want to go home to let them know as there is a flight available on Thursday morning.

Here is the full text:

“IMPORTANT MESSAGE FOR BRITISH TOURISTS IN THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS ON RETURN TO THE UK

The Cyprus government is organising repatriation flights from European hubs. We have told the government of Cyprus we would like British tourists to be able to travel on any planes they are sending to UK, which they are now organising at short notice.

We strongly advise British tourists in Cyprus who want to return to the UK to be ready to leave at short notice (in the next 24 hours). We have been informed that the first flight will be leaving on Thursday 9 April at 10.20am from Larnaca to London Heathrow.

The British government is not chartering this flight but we are doing everything we can to assist UK nationals to take it. Seats will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and will cost a minimum of 120 Euros per person. To book a seat, you should call 8000 8111 (from a Cypriot mobile) or +357 24 00 00 53 until 18.00 today, quoting flight number CY1601.

You will need to make your own arrangements to travel to Larnaca airport.

Please note that this return opportunity is only available to British tourists currently located in the Republic of Cyprus (south of the Green Line) as crossing of the Green Line is not currently permitted. We are aware of the situation of British tourists in the north of the island and continue to seek solutions.

The flight situation in and out of Cyprus is currently difficult, and is likely to remain so for at least the next month as carriers suspend flights. Unless you are prepared for a further lengthy stay on the island, you are strongly advised to take advantage of this return offer.

For those who might prefer a departure from another Cypriot airport or to a regional UK destination, please be clear that this is unlikely to be on offer in the foreseeable future, and your priority should be returning to the UK and making appropriate arrangements for onward travel.

If you have any further questions, please let us know.”

