April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Volvo to accelerate autonomous technology development

By Press Release04
Volvo Cars to accelerate autonomous technology development Volvo cars is moving ahead with plans to split its autonomous driving technology arm, Zenuity, into two entities. One part will be a new stand-alone company, focusing on the development and commercialisation of unsupervised autonomous drive software, and will be owned by Volvo Cars.
Drive Me, the world’s most ambitious and advanced public autonomous driving experiment, starts today

Volvo Cars is moving ahead with plans to split its autonomous driving technology arm, Zenuity, into two entities.

One part will be a new stand-alone company, focusing on the development and commercialisation of unsupervised autonomous drive software, and will be owned by Volvo Cars.

The second part will focus on the continued development and commercialisation of advanced driver assistance systems and will be integrated into Veoneer, the automotive safety equipment company.

Zenuity is currently a 50-50 joint venture between Volvo Cars and Veoneer. Under the joint ownership, Zenuity has developed a strong software platform for advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving systems which both parts will now continue to build upon and further develop.

Volvo Cars to accelerate autonomous technology development Volvo cars is moving ahead with plans to split its autonomous driving technology arm, Zenuity, into two entities. One part will be a new stand-alone company, focusing on the development and commercialisation of unsupervised autonomous drive software, and will be owned by Volvo Cars.
Autonomous driving technology system

“Volvo Cars is committed to introducing safe, unsupervised autonomous drive on highways with its next generation of cars,” said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive at Volvo Cars.

“Allowing the new company to fully focus on this development will help us deliver on those ambitions”, Samuelson added.

“The new company will develop safe and advanced autonomous drive software,” said Dennis Nobelius, Zenuity’s chief executive. Nobelius continued by stating: “We believe that in the future there will only be a limited number of global software platforms for autonomous driving. We intend to develop one of these winning platforms.”



Related posts

SAP offers free software use during coronavirus outbreak

Press Release

Eurobank donates medical supplies and equipment to government authorities

Press Release

Cosmos Business Systems make automated post office service free to public

Press Release

Papantoniou supermarkets donates respirators to Paphos hospital

Press Release

Bank of Cyprus donates tablet computers to Ministry of Education

Press Release

MSC Shipmanagement donates surgical masks and gloves

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign