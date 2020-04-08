April 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

You can teach a kid to use a toilet, with dogs it’s a bit more difficult

By CM Reader's View00
File photo

There is always someone that takes everything at least one step too far.

Dogs have not been given any “rights” as far as I can see (if they were we’d be fining Cypriots for not walking them or tying them up for weeks on end)

What we have seen is that those people who have dogs are allowed to take them out and “exercise” them as a matter of convenience and hygiene.

You can teach a kid to use a toilet, dogs are a bit more problematic. Most kids don’t pee up against lamp posts or dump on grass verges and I think they don’t really want to either.

KI

Coronavirus: Union calls for children to have same rights as pets



Related posts

Call to end the lockdown and open the economy needs to be handled with care

CM Reader's View

Our View: Success shows bond issue well timed

CM: Our View

What makes Cyprus comparatively stronger than other EU countries

CyprusMail

Our View: Government will have to be wary of errant priests come Easter

CM: Our View

Forecasts with short term projections is not the correct analysis

CM Reader's View

You can revive economies and make them better than before

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign