April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

A series of video & audio podcasts on aspects of the Covid-19 Journalism crisis

By Press Release01
The Open University

Leonidas Vatikiotis, journalist, economist and lecturer at the open communication and postgraduate programme in communication and new journalism of the Open University, will be featured in the discussion series “Covid-19: We Stay at Home We Report in public!”

He will discuss the journalistic coverage of the pandemic with journalist and author Dionysis Eleftheratos.

Dionysius Eleftheratos will elaborate on the way to cover the crisis, in order to avoid the cultivation of fear while stressing the importance of the crisis.

It will also be discussed how to ensure balance in coverage so that other topical issues, international, economic, cultural, sports, and others, are not lost and that global information is provided.

The public can watch the live chat by linking to the link: https://bit.ly/2yjRhUg.



Related posts

Neapolis University providing top-class online support

Press Release

University of Nicosia accepting applications

Press Release

Lyceum students offered classes in personal finance

Press Release

ISOP students win first prize in short story competition

Press Release

UCy signs agreement with Great Place to Work Cyprus

Press Release

€300,000 worth of equipment donated for distance learning

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign