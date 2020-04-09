April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Authorities expecting tough fire season ahead

By Annette Chrysostomou0190
Aircraft trying to put out the flames in Solea in 2015 (Christos Theodorides)

In the midst of the coronavirus the fire service is preparing for a tough fire fighting season, fire department spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Thursday.

Despite the difficulties posed by the coronavirus, it is important to think of fire safety as heavy rains this winter mean there will be an increase in dry flammable material in the summer, he said.

While meetings took place last year to prepare for the summer, these will now take the form of teleconferencing.

On Monday an inter-ministerial meeting is scheduled with the interior, justice, defence and agriculture ministers, chaired by President Nicos Anastasiades.

The teleconferencing session will be attended by all services such as the district administrations, local authorities, the game fund, the forest department, the fire service, police, public works, civil defence and the national guard.

“So, what happened last year through meetings, will be done this year through teleconferences, so that everyone can play their part, whether this is a matter of prevention or whether it is a matter of preparation for material for the needs of the firefighting season. I’m talking about vehicles, aircraft, personnel, and how to train personnel, that is, how we can be properly prepared for the new firefighting season, but also about issues of prevention related to the removal of dry materials, both in the countryside, in forested areas, but also in urban areas,” he said.

Because there is a virus, fires don’t cease to errupt, Kettis added, thus all must be prepared and must be careful, as 92 per cent of all fires are caused by human activity.



Related posts

Man remanded for possession of burglary tools

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 121 booked after almost 3,000 checks

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Children more exposed to online danger during coronavirus lockdown

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: New prisoner among 32 new virus cases

Nick Theodoulou

Man dies in road accident

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Huge increase in testing, those without symptoms a major concern (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign