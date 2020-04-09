April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 121 booked after almost 3,000 checks

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A total of 121 people were booked over Wednesday night for violating the movement ban, up from 76 the previous day.

From Wednesday 6pm until Thursday 6am 2,920 were checked, out of which the 121 were found in violation of the ban, while from Tuesday 6pm until Wednesday 6am 3,890 drivers and pedestrians were checked and 76 caught.

During the night, 586 premises were inspected and four of them were booked.

The number of people booked from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning is 38 for Nicosia, 32 for Limassol, 10 for Larnaca, 24 for Paphos, 10 for the Famagusta district and 2 for the Morphou area.

 



