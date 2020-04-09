April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 33 with virus symptoms at Larnaca hospital

By Jonathan Shkurko
Larnaca hospital (Photo: CNA)

A total of 33 patients showing coronavirus symptoms are currently being treated at Larnaca hospital.

Two of them are in the ICU, while the rest are being treated in the surgical clinic. They have all been tested and are awaiting the results.

There have been 13 positive Covid-19 cases confirmed at Larnaca hospital since early March, two doctors, five nurses, four unspecified health professionals and two patients.

All the hospital’s departments are in operation except the outpatient clinics where doctors communicate with patients over the phone.

Meanwhile, one positive case was found yesterday in Aradippou from the latest 17 samples taken on April 4.

In total, out of 525 samples analysed in Aradippou, seven positives were found.

Results are still expected for 257 samples taken in Aradippou on April 7. The total number of people who gave samples for testing there is 783.

So far, Aradippou counts 46 positive coronavirus cases.

At the same time, 12 patients that had been found positive to the virus and have been discharged from the Famagusta hospital, the reference hospital for coronavirus cases, are now being treated at Eden Resort Rehabilitation centre in Tersephanou after they were cured.

The patients exhibited mild or no symptoms when they were transferred to the rehabilitation centre and they will remain there until staff deem it safe to discharge them.



