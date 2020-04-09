Coronavirus: 38 new cases, one death, north adds one new case (Update 1)

By Gina Agapiou and Evie Andreou

The health ministry on Thursday announced 38 new confirmed cases of coronavirus bringing the total number to 564.

A 78-year-old woman died in the intensive care unit in Nicosia. She had underlying health issues.

Her death was caused by Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 15. Ten died from the coronavirus, seven men and three women. Five were people who died with coronavirus but who died from other causes.

The average death age is 67.

Eighteen of the new cases came through contacts with already confirmed cases, seven were identified as part of the targeted testing in Larnaca, while the background of 13 cases is being investigated

The new cases were identified from 1,216 tests, including 257 in Aradippou in Larnaca.

The total number of cases also includes 10 in the British bases.

Of the 564 coronavirus cases, 413 were identified as contacts within the island.

A total of 53 people have recovered.

Since the pandemic outbreak, 15,489 tests were carried out, including the cluster in Aradippou and 1,000 tests in Paphos.

According to the clinical director of Okypy Dr Marios Loizou, 30 patients are being treated at the Famagusta refence hospital. Three are being treated at the intensive care unit while one patient was released. In total, 12 patients are intubated, two in Limassol and ten in Nicosia. Their status is stable but critical, he said.

Nine confirmed cases are hospitalised in other facilities. Two patients were taken off ventilators last week, giving hope to those infected.

One more coronavirus case was also detected in the north on Thursday bringing the total number to 96. The new case was detected among 191 tests. It concerns a person from Lefke.

Three deaths have been recorded so far of coronavirus patients, one Turkish Cypriot man and two German tourists, a man and a woman.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci held a meeting on Thursday with ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar and ‘deputy prime minister’ Kudret Ozersay.

Tatar said after the meeting that those who need to be outside should wear a respiratory mask.

He also said that they briefed Akinci of the ‘cabinet’ decisions that convened later on Thursday.

Tatar also said that after the arrival of a flight on Friday from Ankara with repatriated Turkish Cypriots, there would no more flights to the north until further notice.

He had announced earlier in the week that repatriation flights would stop following concerns that the arrival of more people from abroad would further raise the number of coronavirus cases.





