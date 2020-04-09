April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: A&E at Polis hospital re-opens

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The A&E department of Polis Chrysochous hospital is operating with a number of security personnel after three cases of coronavirus were identified at the hospital and disinfection was completed, it was announced on Thursday.

The other wards remain closed for the time being.

All wards and other premises were disinfected after the three cases, all people working at the hospital, were identified.

Contact tracing of the three has also begun and sampling of their friends and family has started.

The infected people are in self isolation.

According to Polis Chrysochous mayor Giotis Papachristofi, 151 residents were tested for the virus on Wednesday.

Most live in Polis, while three are from Neo Chorio, eight from Droushia and seven are residents of Kathikas.

The results of the tests are expected on Friday afternoon or Saturday, Papachristofi said.



Related posts

Man remanded for possession of burglary tools

Annette Chrysostomou

Authorities expecting tough fire season ahead

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 121 booked after almost 3,000 checks

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Children more exposed to online danger during coronavirus lockdown

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: New prisoner among 32 new virus cases

Nick Theodoulou

Man dies in road accident

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign