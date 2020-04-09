April 9, 2020

Coronavirus: around 150 Cypriots dead in UK from Covid-19

By Elias Hazou
At least 150 Cypriots have died of coronavirus in Britain since the outbreak, a London-based newspaper said Thursday.

Michael Yiakoumi, a journalist for Parikiaki, a Greek Cypriot community newspaper widely distributed in London, told the Cyprus News Agency that from reports and data they have collated, the deceased in the London area are 95 Greek Cypriots, 55 Turkish Cypriots and a Maronite.

In addition, two Greek Cypriots residing in Birmingham have died.

The vast majority of deceased British Cypriots were aged over 60. No information was yet available on how many of them had a pre-existing condition.

Assuming the estimates are correct, the number of deceased British Cypriots accounted for 2.18 per cent of all coronavirus-related deaths in the UK, based on Wednesday’s tally.

The newspaper estimated that, beyond the deceased, 300 British Cypriots are confirmed carriers, several of them hospitalised.

The Greek Cypriot community has mobilised a volunteer-based support network to assist the elderly and vulnerable groups. In addition, the High Commission of Cyprus in the UK stands ready to provide support to families who have lost a loved one.



Source: Cyprus News Agency

