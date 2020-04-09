April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: British bases and Cyprus police ‘working together’

By Nick Theodoulou0133
Members of both police forces

Police from the British bases and the Republic have been working together to ensure adherence to the restrictions on movement by carrying out checks.

Joint operations between the two police forces have been taking place over the last couple of weeks, with the latest on Thursday morning in the Dhekelia area.

Last week’s operation in the Akrotiri area saw close to 1,000 vehicles and their drivers being checked, the bases said on Thursday.

The two forces released a joint statement, speaking of the “long standing joint-commitment to protect the communities of Cyprus from all harm” and their combined efforts “to prevent the further spreading of the Covid-19” on the island.

Joint operations and checks included the areas in and around the Xylophagou, Ormidhia, Xylotymbou and Achna.

“The vast majority of people were responsibly complying with the law. For this we thank and congratulate them,” a statement said.

“There were, however, a small number who had chosen to ignore and break the law. Every illegal journey puts lives at risk.”

The police forces warned they would use every method to identify and prosecute offenders.

“This will include the use of automatic number plate recognition systems to identify vehicles which may be being used in breach of the current legislations.”

Ten cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at the British bases as of Thursday morning are included in the 526 cases in the Republic as a whole.



Related posts

Expect rain, storms and hail

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Students abroad – who can come home?

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Special unit for cancer patients with virus

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: repatriation flight from Larnaca

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: President to discuss restrictive Easter measures with archbishop

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 33 with virus symptoms at Larnaca hospital

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign