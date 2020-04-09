April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Dali leader says asphalt plants affecting people in self-isolation

By Gina Agapiou02
A previous protest by pupils and parents in Dali

Dali’s community leader has asked the president to shut down the asphalt plants in the area to eliminate air pollution during the pandemic.

In an open letter to the president on Thursday, Dali’s community leader Leontios Kallenos said residents were ending up self-isolating amid additional air pollution from the plants and asked for their closure. He requested a meeting with the president.

Despite the decree to temporarily close all businesses, the two asphalt plants located nearby remain active, causing pollution during a period when residents need to stay at home.

According to Kallenos, around 6,000 people were breathing in fumes while in self-isolation.

The pollution could only be caused by the asphalt plants, he said, as traffic was limited and other businesses shut down during the pandemic.

He calls on the president to correct past distortions and deficient planning.

A committee was tasked last year in October to discuss the possibility of relocation of the plants but six months later, said Kallenos, no action has been taken.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Glafcos Clerides Institute sets up info and support website

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Archbishop says Church will follow restrictions ‘to the letter’

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: public reminded of lockdown measures

Nick Theodoulou

Injured baby mouflon being nursed back to health

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: supermarkets stepping up home delivery services

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: numbers to call for those unable to use 8998

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign