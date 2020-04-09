April 9, 2020

Coronavirus: for those with cash, repatriation no problem

Cypriot citizens or permanent residents stuck abroad but with cash to spare have found a pricey way of getting home: private jets.

 A special arrangement between the civil aviation department, the ministry of transport and the ministry of foreign affairs was necessary for the flights to be allowed to land at Larnaca airport.

 The cost of renting a private jet has significantly grown in the past month, as the coronavirus pandemic affecting the entire world has severely affected the operation of regular commercial flights.

The price of a single flight to Larnaca from Europe can range from € 25,000 to € 35,000.

 “As required by a government decree, the people repatriating need to either have a Cypriot passport, be permanent residents of the republic, or even have urgent businesses in Cyprus that cannot be postponed,” a spokesperson of Skylink Services, the company running the private jets’ operations at Larnaca airport, told Cyprus Mail.

 “In the last week, around eight private jets carrying people repatriating to the country landed in Larnaca,” he said.

 “Of course, they were all Cypriot citizens, permanent residents or had urgent business in Cyprus.

 He stressed that all returnees had a special health certificate released in the country where they came from proving they are coronavirus-free.

“In any case, upon their arrival, they were all transported to quarantine facilities, where, like everyone else arriving in Cyprus at the moment, they will remain for the next two weeks.”

 The Skylink spokesperson said that private jets passengers need to contact the Cypriot embassy in the country where they fly from to get permission.

He also confirmed that most flights arrived from Moscow. Two flights came from Athens, but these were private ‘ambulance jets’ that repatriated people who were abroad for medical reasons.

 Around 12 private jets also departed from Larnaca airport in the last week to several European destinations, including London, Moscow, Belgrade, Monaco, Geneva, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Cairo and Budapest.



