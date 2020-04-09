April 9, 2020

Coronavirus: Glafcos Clerides Institute sets up info and support website

By Gina Agapiou074

A research centre named for a former president has transformed its website into an interactive platform with the latest coronavirus updates.

The Glafcos Clerides Institute announced on Thursday its website had been transformed into a user-friendly information and support centre.

The website incorporated the interactive portal showing the spread of the coronavirus on the map created by the University of Cyprus’ Kios Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence.

The portal shows how many people were tested and how many have the virus in each area.

Users of the websites have access to all the measures and announcements issued by the state during the pandemic. The website also has archived relevant laws and decrees issued to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

A support forum was also launched, where users can submit their questions and opinions as well as discuss relevant issues.

The Executive Director of the Institute, Nicosia MP Michalis Sophocleous is the curator of the website. The website will be constantly updated and expanded.

 

www.clerides.org



