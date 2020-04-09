April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Larnaca Holy Cross private hospital re-opens

By George Psyllides00

A private hospital in Larnaca shut down three days ago after five cases of coronavirus were found there has reopened, it was announced on Thursday.

The Holy Cross hospital resumed operation at lunchtime after disinfecting and tracing all the contacts the five cases had.

The cases concerned a doctor, a nurse, two cleaners and a security officer. They were confirmed after the hospital decided to test its 88 staff as a precaution on April 4.

The five were asymptomatic.

Three individuals who came into contact with the doctor were found to be negative as where 13 patients who were being treated in the facility at the time.



