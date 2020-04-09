April 9, 2020

Coronavirus: more than 3,000 Hellenic customers switch to online banking

By George Psyllides00
Hellenic Bank

More than 3,000 customers have switched to online banking in recent days, Hellenic Bank said on Thursday, as Cypriots enforced social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Hellenic, on March 26 it became the first bank in Cyprus that enabled its customers to register online without having to physically visit a branch.

Registering is done simply by filling an application on www.hellenicbank.com/connect

Customers are then granted access to all their accounts, carrying out transactions fast and easy, without risking their health.

Through online banking, customers can pay utility bills, transfer funds to other banks or abroad, and have access to many other services.



