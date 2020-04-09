April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: President to discuss restrictive Easter measures with archbishop

By Evie Andreou
President Nicos Anastasiades is meeting Archbishop Chrysostomos at the Presidential Palace on Thursday morning to discuss the church’s contribution to ensuring the restrictive measures are observed during the Easter holidays.

Both the president and the archbishop already announced that the church services during Holy Week next week would take place behind closed doors.

During his address on Wednesday evening on the extension of all measures currently in place until the end of this month, Anastasiades quoted the Ecumenical Patriarch who said “it isn’t faith which is in danger but the faithful. I would say that today it’s not the way of life which is danger but our life itself,” he said.

The president acknowledged that the measures would cause more pain during Easter days, when everyone would have celebrated with their loved ones.

“What I want is that when we meet at the next celebration, none of our children will be missing, none of the parents, no granddad or grandmother,” he said.

 

 



