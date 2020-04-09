Coronavirus: public reminded of lockdown measures

The health ministry reminded the public on Thursday that the measures restricting movement have now been extended until April 30.

It was announced on Wednesday night that the lockdown measures which were introduced on March 10 were being extended until April 30.

Most importantly, movement continues to be limited to important trips which are deemed necessary (supermarket visits for example) and only those whose work is deemed essential (food delivery for example).

Here we will take a look again at those measures and a recap of what they mean. It is likely that they are familiar by now but as many aspects of them changed over time it is worth looking at the final versions.

Exercise and taking pets outdoors is permitted if there are no more than two people and is within their residential area.

Further exceptions include: visits to state services, travel for the purchase of necessary goods/services to and from businesses which have not been closed and if procurement from home is impossible, visits to a doctor or pharmacy and donating blood.

Other exceptions are: going to a bank if the task cannot be completed online, assistance to relatives or others that are in need of help and cannot carry out the task themselves or belong to a vulnerable group,

Also excluded are: first and second family relations attending events such as funerals, weddings and baptisms but do not exceed more than ten people, divorced parents or parents who live apart and need to travel to see their children if it is necessary.

The curfew is still in place between 9pm and 6am each day. The only exemptions to this are those who fill out an employer’s certificate detailing that movement is necessary for work beyond the curfew.

Key public spaces remain off limits, such as: parks, playgrounds, beaches and marinas.

All other restrictions also apply, such as the closure of bars and cafes.





