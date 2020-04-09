April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: repatriation flight from Larnaca

By Annette Chrysostomou06
A deserted Larnaca airport (Christos Theodorides)

A Cyrus Airways flight to London Heathrow was scheduled to depart from Larnaca airport at 10.20am, carrying 89 passengers.

The passengers were among those stranded in Cyprus due to the coronavirus.

The same flight is expected to return to Larnaca at around 8.50pm on Wednesday night, carrying an unknown number of passengers.

The flights to and from Larnaca are the only passenger flights departing and landing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the government announced it was relaxing some of the regulations concerning the ban on Cypriot students abroad from returning home.

 



