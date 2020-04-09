April 9, 2020

Coronavirus: Special unit for cancer patients with virus

The German oncology centre

The German oncology centre in Limassol has set up a separate department to treat cancer patients with coronavirus, it announced on Thursday.

The centre said the department is separate from the rest of the clinic and is equipped with five beds and ventilators.

The department will enable cancer patients stricken by the coronavirus to continue their treatment, the centre said.

The centre said it was taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Its staff has been tested in the past three days and there were no cases.

There are two shifts in each department made up of fully independent teams to avoid spreading the virus among staff.

 



