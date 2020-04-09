April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Students abroad – who can come home?

By Evie Andreou00

The foreign ministry reiterated on Thursday the new criteria that students abroad must meet to be eligible for repatriation.

President Nicos Anastasiades announced on Wednesday that students living in university halls who are either in their first year or doing foundation courses are now eligible to apply.

Before the new relaxations were announced, only students belonging in vulnerable groups were able to return.

The foreign ministry urged students studying abroad and who are either in their first year or doing foundation courses and who are living in university halls to submit the necessary documents if they wish to repatriate.

They need to send a copy of their student ID cards, an invoice or letter proving they are enrolled at a foundation course or in their first year of studies for the current academic year and an invoice or letter saying the applicant lives in a university hall during the current academic year. Applicants must make sure their names are mentioned in the documents they submit.

The ministry reminded students that “presenting false information is an offence.”

The documents must be sent to [email protected]

 

 



