April 9, 2020

Cyprus’ shipping strategy reduces US detention rates by more than half

Cyprus is no longer part of the Targeted Flag List of the United States Coastguard (USCG), the Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM) has announced. This relates to the safety performance of flag administrations.

In 2019, the annual detention ratio of Cyprus ships was reduced to 0.55%, down from 1.79% in 2018, while the USCG’s overall 2019 figure was 1.12%.

In essence, this may lead to fewer inspections for Cyprus vessels at US ports and adds to the flag’s status as a high-quality flag.

“The Shipping Deputy Ministry has always focused on providing a high-quality service and will continue to focus on providing tailored, trusted services to all our collaborators while ensuring safety, security and environmental protection,” Shipping Deputy Minister Natasa Pilides said.

“We are pleased that our strategy has significantly improved our offering to ship owners and enhanced safety as reflected in the reduced detention ratio. An automated port state control system, as well as an online ship registration application, are also under development, aiming to further reduce bureaucracy and enhance our one-stop service,” Pilides added.



