Easter concert to present sadness and joy

Easter celebrations and public church services may be on hold but the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra continues its efforts to offer quality music online. Its Easter concert From Grief to Rejoicing was recorded at the Pallas Theatre and will be streamed on Facebook – the new normal – on Saturday.

Just two days before Holy Week for the Orthodox Church begins, this next streamed chamber music programme reflects the progression from the Divine Passion to Resurrection with music whose emotive expression leads from gravitas, introspection and grief to the resilience, buoyancy and rejoicing of the resurrection.

The concert is a new production, creative director of the orchestra Jens Georg Bachmann said. A small number of musicians meet at the theatre and perform to a camera, which is then screened to living rooms around the world.

Certainly this type of performance is different to playing to a live audience, but Bachmann said it also has its perks. “Normally when you play on stage people seem remote, far away. Now the camera can zoom, you can look directly at the lens, have closer angles and of course, the audience can see better as well.”

This will be the orchestra’s fourth online concert, and the response from the public has been heart-warming with thousands of people tuning in.

At 7pm on April 11, nine CySO musicians will play an hour-long programme including pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Solon Michaelides and Gaetano Donizetti. Some pieces will be performed as solos while others will be a joint effort.

“The selection of music,” said Bachmann “is specially chosen for a programme that incorporates the notion of Easter, both sadness and joy. I think in this particular time it is of special importance because we are dealing with something that is difficult and sad yet at the same time, we have hope that it will end soon.”

The director added that the concert will include a piece from the core of the coronavirus-hit areas. Giovanni Magni, the orchestra’s sub-principal bassoonist is from Bergamo, Italy, a city that is at the epicentre of the virus in Europe and he will perform an unofficial anthem of his hometown, a sensitive, nostalgic ode to the city.

More streamed concerts are set to follow from the orchestra and Bachmann said “as long as we have to stay in this situation, we will continue to share weekly productions.”

From Grief to Rejoicing

Easter concert by members of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. April 11. Facebook page of the orchestra. 7pm





