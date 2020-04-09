April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Expect rain, storms and hail

By Annette Chrysostomou0921
The met office has forecast rain, isolated thunderstorms and hail for Thursday afternoon, while weather portal Kitas has issued a yellow weather warning for the day.

“Several storms are expected in various parts of the island, with the highest probability concentrated in the mountains/semi-mountains, inland, north and east, where some of them will be intense,” the alert said.

Strong gusts of wind are expected, and roads may be flooded, the weather portal warned.

According to the met office, temperatures will drop to around 8C at night inland, 10C in coastal areas and 3C in the higher mountains.

More rainy and stormy weather is expected on Friday, with temperatures reaching 18C in most areas, and 8C around Troodos.

During the weekend, this will change and it will be mostly sunny with some high clouds.

Temperatures will rise on Saturday but are not expected to change on Sunday and Monday.



