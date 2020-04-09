April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Father brought boy aged 10 to drug deal, police said

By Gina Agapiou00

Two men were arrested on Thursday night in an open space in Limassol with half a kilo of cocaine.

One of the men had his ten-year-old son with him.

Police acting on a tip-off, found the two men who met in an open space in Ayios Athanasios with half a kilo of cocaine in their possession.

Both men were arrested while no information was available on the fate of the child.



