April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Green Dot recycling company returns to weekly collection

By Staff Reporter00

Green Dot on Thursday informed the Cyprus Mail that it has reviewed its decision on collection dates.

It reported at the end of March it would collect items fortnightly instead of weekly, but soon realised the collection was more important than before.

“At a difficult time when we are all living at home and municipal waste production is high, it would not be right to reduce the frequency of recyclable materials,” the Green Dot announcement said.

“As a result, the collection programme will continue on a weekly basis.”



Staff Reporter

