Lidl supports Cyprus Red Cross

Lidl (Cyprus) is supporting the Cyprus Red Cross Society during the coronavirus pandemic by providing food under the organisation’s Exceptional Support Services for Elderly and Vulnerable Groups programme.

This involves the provision of food, medicine and basic necessities to vulnerable groups of the population, as well as the dissemination of informational material, in four languages, across Cyprus.

The CRCS programme sees the food needs of refugees at the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia being met, as well as the needs of pregnant women and new-borns at the Kofinou reception centre for refugees and asylum seekers.

Lidl is also giving a donation to the Red Cross from the sale of each Favorina product.

Thirty cents from the sale of each Lidl Cyprus Favorina product will be given to support CRCS’ Crisis Management Programme.



