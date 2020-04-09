April 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man remanded for possession of burglary tools

By Annette Chrysostomou057

Paphos police on Wednesday remanded a 46-year-old man for one day who was caught driving recklessly, violating the movement restrictions and in possession of burglary tools.

The man was stopped by police when he was driving dangerously, they said, at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Burglary tools were found in his car, police said, and he did not have the necessary permit to move around outside his home.



