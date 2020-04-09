April 9, 2020

Restaurant famous for its snake soup shutting its doors

Famous for its simmering snake soup, She Wong Yee is an iconic Hong Kong restaurant which has been in business for over three decades — but it will soon be shutting its doors after months of social distancing measures have taken their toll.



