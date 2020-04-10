April 10, 2020

Coronavirus: Ombudswoman evaluates conditions at Kokkinotrimithia camp

By Gina Agapiou00

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottidou is expected to submit an assessment after her visit to the reception centre for refugees in Kokkinotrimithia to check the living conditions there during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lottidou had an on-site assessment visit at the refugee centre on Thursday in her role within the national mechanism for the prevention of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris also visited the centre.

The visit evaluated the hygiene conditions, access to medical care, access to information and the measures taken by the management of the centre to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which are considered basic human rights.

Kokkinotrimithia refugee reception centre hosts asylum seekers temporarily for 72 hours maximum until health checks are carried out. It currently hosts around 600 people.

Different NGOs have recently criticised the living conditions at the site with the interior minister rubbishing their allegations.

The ombudswoman intervened ex officio to check on the preventive measures implemented in prisons on March 26 and the accessibility of people with disabilities and vulnerable groups of society to information about the new coronavirus on April 3.

 



