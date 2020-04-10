April 10, 2020

Bank of Cyprus uses mascot to uplift healthcare professionals

Bank of Cyprus uses mascot to uplift healthcare professionals The Bank of Cyprus is using its mascot, a white bear called Chara, to collect wishes, drawings and art, aiming to uplift the spirit of healthcare workers during this difficult time.

Wishes and various forms of homemade art can be sent to [email protected].

All images received will be posted on the Bank of Cyprus and Reaction’s Facebook pages.

Some will also be printed out and placed in hospitals and other spaces where healthcare professionals work.

This initiative is part of the #SupportCy framework, created by the Bank of Cyprus and non-profit organisation Reaction.



