April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 151 tests on Polis residents all negative

By George Psyllides00
Photo: CNA

Coronavirus tests carried out on 151 residents of the Polis area in Paphos have all come back negative, the mayor said on Friday.

Yiotis Papachristophi said most of those tested were Polis residents, three from Neo Horio, eight from Droushia, and seven from Kathikas.

The tests were subsidised by the municipality with the cost for each person being €55.

“We are very satisfied with the testing and the results,” Papachristophi said. “We must not be complacent, but we will continue by taking even stricter measures.”

Meanwhile, the town’s A&E department has reopened after three cases were detected at the health facility there.



