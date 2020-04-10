April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 153 people booked in almost 17,000 checks

By Annette Chrysostomou00

In the 24 hours from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday police booked 153 people for violating current restrictions on movement.

The 153 included those on foot and motorists. Police carried out 16,992 checks during this time.

In Nicosia, 31 were booked, in Limassol 37, in Larnaca 36, in Paphos 22, in the Famagusta district 17 and in the Morphou area 1.

In addition, 1,004 inspections were carried out by traffic police, resulting in 9 people being booked.

Authorities also carried out 2,101 checks on premises from 2am on Thursday until 6am on Friday, booking 33 offenders.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: no fear of a ‘rat-pocalypse’ in Cyprus, expert says

Annette Chrysostomou

Our View: The change in government rhetoric could be a good sign

CM: Our View

Coronavirus: around 150 Cypriots dead in UK from Covid-19

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: police will be on high alert over Easter to catch movement violators

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Father brought boy aged 10 to drug deal, police said

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: hard-hit animal breeders turn to kosher market

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign