April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Around 100 due to be repatriated Friday

By Annette Chrysostomou00

About 100 people are expected to be repatriated to Cyprus on Friday. They will arrive on a Cyprus Airways flight scheduled to land in Larnaca at 6.40pm.

The plane will carry passengers from the US, Germany and Thessaloniki.

It will depart from Hannover, Germany, in the morning, where a number of people, mainly from the US, will board. From there it will fly to Larnaca with a stopover in Thessaloniki.

Two flights are scheduled to leave Cyprus to fly foreigners back home. One will depart at 10.20am with the destination of Tbilisi, Georgia, and the second one will travel to St. Petersburg and Moscow at 2.35pm.



