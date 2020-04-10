April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cancelled soccer festival launches online challenge

By Annette Chrysostomou00

With the Ayia Napa Soccer Festival 2020 postponed due to the coronavirus, organisers are hoping to keep the young players alert by organising an online challenge.

The Juggling Challenge competition is aimed at those children who were going to participate in the festival and invites them to show how they can juggle a football.

Young players are invited to record a video which shows what they can do, wearing the uniform of the team to which they belong.

They should then post the video on their personal Facebook or Instagram account, using the hashtags #ayianapasoccerfestival and #thejugglingchallenge and mentioning / taging the festival: Facebook: @AyiaNapaYouthSoccerFestival and Instagram: @ayianapasoccerfestival.

Alternatively, they can send the video as a message to the pages of the Ayia Napa Soccer Festival on Facebook or Instagram.

There are eleven different age categories in the challenge, from 2004 to 2014, just as in the tournament. The winner of each category is the young football player with the most juggles.

The winners of every age category will receive a €30 gift voucher from the Sports Gear Cyprus sports training equipment and a €25 gift voucher on Sports Gear Cyprus sports equipment.

The Ayia Napa festival is the largest sporting event held in Cyprus and takes place year in Holy week.



