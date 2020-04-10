April 10, 2020

Coronavirus: ECDC head talks with Ioannou, says Cyprus measures ‘in right direction’

By Evie Andreou0394
Constantinos Ioannou talks with the ECDC head on a teleconference call

The head of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Friday praised Cyprus for the effectiveness of the measures it introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

ECDC head, Dr Andrea Ammon was briefed by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou during a videoconference on the measures Cyprus has taken so far for curbing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus, and their effectiveness.

Ammon, according to the health ministry, “expressed satisfaction” with the measures Cyprus implemented which she said were in the right direction.

She also stressed that it was too soon to discuss lifting the measures, arguing that this should be done gradually.

Ammon, according to the health ministry also called for patience “since, for the termination of each measure, its efficiency and practical application should be evaluated first for about three weeks.”

As regards the government decision for an epidemiological survey with a random sample of 800 people and the 20,000 tests to be given to those who continue to work in the private and public sectors and the National Guard, Ammon described this initiative as extremely important adding that the results could be used by the ECDC as well.

Regarding the tracing process for possible carriers, Ammon welcomed the fact that Cyprus remained one of the few countries that continues to carry out checks both through targeted tracing and among the general population.



