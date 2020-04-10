April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: education ministry clarifies who is entitled to special student grant

By Annette Chrysostomou02

The education ministry on Friday sent out a clarifying announcement regarding the allowance for students studying abroad who will not return to Cyprus for the Easter holidays.

The government in March decided to support students who remained abroad due to the implementation of emergency protection measures, which resulted in the suspension of air flights to Cyprus, with the payment of an extraordinary allowance of €750.

On Friday, the education ministry clarified only those students are eligible who stayed in countries where they study after March 21, the day on which the flights were suspended, and who have registered electronically on the special platform of the student welfare service of the website of the ministry of education, supporting their application with documents proving they are continuing their studies.

The allowance will be granted to those applicants who are approved. Payments are made directly into declared bank accounts, without any other procedure.

“The process of paying the allowance has already begun and so far, payments have been made by the ministry to more than 2,000 beneficiaries, while payments to other eligible applicants continue,” the ministry said.

Students are notified when the money has been deposited via email by the ministry.

Applications can be submitted until April 22, 2020.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Paphos mayor hits out at ‘private testing profiteers’

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: elderly in care homes at serious risk, advocates say

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: flight due Saturday from China with more medical supplies

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: volunteers make 1,000 colourful masks to donate to hospitals

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: first case among Unficyp personnel

Evie Andreou

Archbishop wishes for redemption from pandemic on birthday

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign