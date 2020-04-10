April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: first case among Unficyp personnel

By Evie Andreou00
UNFICYP soldiers in the buffer zone (CNA)

Unficyp on Friday confirmed the first coronavirus case amongst its peacekeeping personnel.

According to Unficyp, the staff member reported mild symptoms and was isolated immediately after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The individual is now being closely monitored by medical staff and the mission is conducting a robust process of contact tracing to prevent the further spread of the virus,” it said.

Unficyp said it was working closely with the authorities to ensure that all relevant protocols to prevent and mitigate the risk of Covid-19 are strictly adhered to.

It added that in line with the directives of the UN Secretary-General and the measures introduced by the national authorities, all Unficyp civilian staff have been instructed, since mid-March, to telecommute from home.

“From the earliest manifestation of the outbreak in Cyprus, Unficyp put strict measures in place to safeguard personnel and the wider community,” it said, adding that the mission has stepped up these measures to ensure continuity of operations and prevent the spread of the virus.

“Unficyp stands in solidarity with people across the island during these challenging times and will continue its contributions to peace and stability in Cyprus to the utmost of the mission’s capabilities.”

Since April 4, the Secretary-General has suspended the rotation and deployments of all uniformed personnel across all UN peace operations until June 30, it added.

 



Related posts

Archbishop wishes for redemption from pandemic on birthday

Gina Agapiou

Men found with half kilo of cocaine remanded for eight days

Gina Agapiou

Supreme court upholds state appeals over pay cuts (updated)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Cancelled soccer festival launches online challenge

Annette Chrysostomou

Search ongoing for missing man

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Ombudswoman evaluates conditions at Kokkinotrimithia camp

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign