April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: flight due Saturday from China with more medical supplies

By Annette Chrysostomou0211

An aircraft carrying tonnes of medical equipment to Cyprus from China will arrive on Saturday morning via Athens.

The specially designed Aegean Airlines plane is expected to land at 3am with nine tonnes of medical equipment, including items bought from money donated by the House of Representatives, the Chinese embassy and also includes materials bought by the health ministry.

The equipment includes surgical masks, protective masks and uniforms, special glasses and swabs for testing.

Another Aegean Airways flight arrived from China with medical equipment and protective gear for use by health professionals in public hospitals arrived on April 4.

The flights are operating free of charge and petrol to fuel them has been donated by Hellenic Petroleum.



