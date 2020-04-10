April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Football association submits proposals to support the sport

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The Cyprus football association (Kop) has submitted proposals for support of football clubs during the coronavirus pandemic to the government.

President of the association Giorgos Koumas, together with first vice president Harris Loizides and second vice president Nicos Nicolaou held a teleconference with Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides and government officials on Thursday to discuss the issue.

Petrides said he would consider the proposals and come back to the association as soon as possible.

During the online meeting, he clarified that the clubs can be included in schemes by the government to support the unemployed and those whose jobs are suspended at the moment.

The football association thanked Petrides and the officials for taking the time to discuss the issues.



