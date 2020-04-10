April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: new ‘digital solidarity’ platform launched

By Evie Andreou0340

The deputy ministry for research, innovation and digital policy on Friday launched a platform where businesses and individuals can find digital services either free of charge or at a low cost for as long as the restrictive measures are in place.

The ministry said that the launch of platform #DigitalSolidarityCY, is an act of solidarity “in these unprecedented conditions we experience as state and society.”

It also invites all agencies that can provide ready solutions and applications either for free or at low cost for providing entertainment, information, facilitating communication, distance learning or remote work to companies and individuals to contribute to this effort “demonstrating in practice their solidarity with society during the difficult period of the implementation of the (restrictive) measures.”

Agencies and businesses wishing to participate may file an application found at www.digitalsolidarity.gov.cy

 



