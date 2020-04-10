April 10, 2020

Coronavirus: Paphos hospital says has enough protective gear

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

The Paphos hospital has all the protective gear it needs, Iosif Moutiris, responsible for the coronavirus at the hospital, said on Friday, following complaints by colleagues about the lack of the equipment for health professionals.

Moutiris said the necessary equipment for patients and staff for eight days is in the hospital, while he has instructed more materials be moved from the central warehouse with the aim to have enough stock for ten days at all times.

The state health service has announced there is a sufficient amount of protective gear to cover needs, according to instructions by the World Health Organisation.

A doctor at Paphos general hospital had charged Wednesday that medical staff were not being issued with protective gear because it did not exist.

The head of the respiratory medicine department, Adonis Eleftheriou, who had fallen ill with the coronavirus and has since recovered, posted a request for PPE showing that leg covers, glasses, and masks, had not been granted.



