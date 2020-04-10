April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: testing starts on 20,000 in private and public sector

By Evie Andreou0334

The health ministry on Friday said the testing of 20,000 people working in the private and public sectors and the National Guard would start immediately urging those who do not work from home and mainly those providing services to the public to go get tested.

The tests will be carried out by private labs in all districts.

Eligible to get tested are people who reside in the Republic and who work:

– In the public and wider public sector and the local government with priority to those who serve the public

– At the National Guard, police, or the fire service

– In the private sector with priority to companies that serve the public such as banks, post offices, petrol stations, supermarkets and kiosks.

The laboratories that have been selected meet the requirements for tests using the Real-Time PCR (molecular test) methodology and are able to start sampling immediately.

People who meet that criteria and want to get tested may book an appointment with one of the labs.  When they go to get tested, they must present proof, such as a verification by their employer on the nature of their job.

The testing period is 20 days. Labs are obliged to send the test results of each person within 48 hours since the time each sample was taken prioritising the positive ones.

A detailed list of the laboratories (in alphabetical order) as well as sampling points is provided. The names of most of the labs are in English. Some have drive-through.

Σημεία Δειγματοληψίας

 



