April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: volunteers make 1,000 colourful masks to donate to hospitals

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Masks being delivered to the dialysis unit at Nicosia General

Around 1,000 different masks, with stars, dots, stripes and bright colours are expected to be delivered by Sunday to hospitals in Cyprus, all made by a volunteer group which was created less than a week ago, on April 4, by a young mother on Facebook.

The purpose of the group ‘Better together – volunteers make masks’ was to “colour our hospitals for both nurses and patients who are inside,” Maria, who started the group, explained.

“I took the initiative, anticipating they might run out, to create handmade masks for the people who are at the front line for us,” she wrote in her initial post on the social media site.

Masks, she added, “made with the right materials, which will allow them to be reused through washing and sterilisation.”

She first mentioned the idea on her personal Facebook account, but high demand prompted her to start a separate account on April 4, and this group has now 800 members, of which close to 50 are very active, donating material and money, and transporting material and masks to where they are needed.

All masks can be washed and ironed and at the back there is a small opening where anyone who uses them can put an extra filter, such as a sterilising gauze.

On Thursday Maria received around 400 from four volunteers, which will be distributed by Saturday.

A number of masks was delivered to the dialysis department of the Nicosia hospital on Thursday, where they were received with smiles.

“By Sunday we will have made around 1,000 masks,” she said.



