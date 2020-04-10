April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Cyprus government should have invested in free tests from the very beginning

By CM Reader's View025

The problem is that Cyprus is too small to apply statistics that work with high numbers. There was a drop of new cases couple of days ago, but since government started screening testing the picture is no more adequate. Before no one counted for those who were infected but not ill, and now they are part of the picture.

In Iceland that leads the world in screening tests it was found out that 50% of infected have no symptoms at all. Currently Iceland is the world leader for infected/mln, but death rate is very low.

In fact Cyprus government should have invested in free tests at the very beginning and isolate those who had no symptoms. This would remove virus from streets and help the nation much more than 4 weeks total isolation.



