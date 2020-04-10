Fiscal Council lauds top-court’s decision to uphold public service pay cuts (Update 2)

The head of the fiscal council said Friday the supreme court decision to uphold a state appeal over public service pay cuts has eliminated a significant uncertainty that had been lingering over the economy.

“What’s more important however, is that it removed the uncertainty concerning the application of fiscal consolidation measures in the future if necessary,” Demetris Georgiades said.

Had the supreme court ratified the administrative court’s decision that the pay cuts in the civil service were illegal, it would have raised the cost and made it harder for Cyprus to seek funding from international markets.

“Something that is of special importance at this time.”

Georgiades also highlighted the huge delay in the dispensation of justice, which took about seven years from start to finish.

“No one could have predicted the current crisis, but it highlights the importance of speed in the contemporary and uncertain environment of the global economy, without it being to the detriment of the decisions’ correctness,” he added.

Earlier Friday, the supreme court overturned earlier rulings by the Administrative Court, finding that cuts made in public sector employees’ salaries and pensions during the economic crisis of 2013 were in accordance with the Constitution.

The state lodged an appeal against the decision. Dismissing the appeals could have cost the state over €1bn.

The majority of the Supreme Court ruled that there was no violation of Article 23 of the Constitution on which the lawsuit against the state was based.

The court said that the measures had been taken for the public good, arguing that they cannot be considered that they negatively affected the dignified living standards of those who brought the case to court.

“Not taking measures could have led to more serious consequences for them,” the Supreme Court ruling said.

Attorney-general Costas Clerides said after the ruling was announced that the freezing and cutting of the civil servants’ benefits at the time was legal and constitutional.

“This sets a precedent so that the state can, under similar circumstances, do the same,” Clerides said.

He added that the state has no obligation to reimburse anyone since the benefit cuts were deemed legal.

“The main message sent out is that individual rights provided for by Article 23 are respected and ensured,” he said, adding that as long as the core of exercising this right is not affected, then the state can introduce some limitations.





